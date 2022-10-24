1) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) has covered all the extremes. He was the show’s villain, botching surgeries and hiding the evidence … then its hero, an unflinching force for good … and then an afterthought, getting out-of-state medical treatments. Now he’s back and marrying Kit (Jane Leeves), who has his old job as the hospital’s CEO. It’s the 100th episode of this above-average show and yes, there’s a wedding crisis.
2) “Monarch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. We finally get answers to lingering questions: Whose body was Albie burying? And who was the killer? The first answer won’t surprise you, but the second will — twice. The soapy excess continues, including another jolt for Albie. But there are also great flashbacks with Susan Sarandon … a key plot twist with Beth Ditto … and lots of good music. Newcomer Emma Milani is superb with Kelsea Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown.”
3) “La Brea,” 9 p.m., NBC. The trouble with impossible missions is that they don’t satisfy viewers. If they succeed, we don’t believe them. Now these modern folks — who plunged (literally) into 10,000 BC — tackle an impossible heist. And in 1988, a teen meets his grandma and a boyhood version of his dad. It gets kind of strange at times.
4) “Making Black America” finale, 9 p.m., PBS. As integration grew, some Black institutions faded; others (colleges, churches) persisted. Henry Louis Gates views a surge of poets and playwrights, rappers and rebels, from Black Panthers to Black Lives Matter. It’s a good finish to an engaging series.
5) “Frontline,” 10 p.m., PBS. While many people in Ukraine can barely grope for survival, some are preparing for the future — documenting Russian war crimes. This report, linking “Frontline” and the Associated Press — views sins that might some day lead to an international tribunal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.