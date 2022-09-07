1) Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. Even in wartime, Ukrainians find room for music. Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson leads a group that includes refugees plus Ukrainians who perform in their own country or abroad. The concert has Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, the Seventh Symphony of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and a Chopin concerto with Ukrainian piano virtuoso Anna Fedorova.
2) “College Bowl” (NBC) season-opener or “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (CBS), both 8 p.m. Two supersized athletes share a timeslot. In his basketball days, Shaquille O’Neal was 7-foot-1, 325 pounds; he won three championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. On CBS, he helps rehab an uncle’s home. Peyton Manning was a mere 6-5 and 230 in his football days; he was MVP five times. He starts the second “Bowl” season, with another episode at 9.
3) “Blue Bloods,” 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. In the first rerun, Frank (Tom Selleck) feels guilty when a cop he re-assigned is shot on duty; in the second, he feels blindsided when his son Jamie is assigned to be the mayor’s bodyguard. Also in the first, Anthony considers a promotion, straining his relationship with Erin; in the second, he worries that a sibling is letting money troubles lead down the wrong path.
4) Movies. You can catch two first-rate Matt Damon films tonight. “True Grit” (2010), 7-9 p.m., Showtime, is a Coen Brothers remake that stars Jeff Bridges; “The Martian” (2015), 9 p.m. and midnight, FX, has Damon often alone on, yes, Mars. Other strong choices are “Speed” (1994), at 7:30 p.m. on CMT, and “The Terminator” (1984), at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Vice.
5) ALSO: This has already been a huge week for streamers. Paramount+ launched the final season of the brilliant “The Good Fight”; Disney+ had a surge that included an animated “Cars on the Road” series, a not-animated “Pinocchio” (with Tom Hanks) and two non-fiction series.
Now Netflix adds a new season of “Cobra Kai,” Apple TV+ starts a season of the animated “Central Park” and Amazon Prime has “Flight/Risk,” probing two Boeing crashes.
