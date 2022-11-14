1) “The Conners” (8 p.m.) and more, ABC. Comedies thrive on Thanksgiving episodes, when people collide in fresh and funny (sometimes) ways. On “The Conners” (8 p.m.), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) frets about her mom’s health and Darlene scrambles to find a job. On “The Goldbergs” (8:30), Beverly prepares for her first holiday as a widow … and an unexpected relative arrives. “Home Economics” (9:30) also has an unexpected guest — Tom’s superfan and half-sister.
2) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. As the only ABC comedy not centering on a family, this can skip the Thanksgiving traditions. Instead, Janine insists her students join the egg-drop in an 8th-grade science class. She ignores (unwisely, perhaps) the notion that 2nd-graders aren’t ready for physics.
3) “The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m., Fox. Last week, two famous Georges (Foreman and Clinton) were ousted. That continues an offbeat season that has ranged from true singers to Jerry Springer, football’s Le’Veon Bell, William Shatner and the three “Brady Bunch” brothers. Now two more contestants arrive … and the panelists take turns roasting each other, with help from Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.
4) “The Santa Clauses” debut, any time, Disney+. “The Santa Clause” arrived 28 years ago, with Tim Allen as an ordinary chap transforming into Santa. It was a huge hit, spawning two sequels and now a fairly funny, six-week series. After 28 Christmases, he’s in a world with less magic and more Amazon. His Santa powers are dwindling; he’s even accused of losing weight — which he calls “body shaming.” Now he ponders retirement and a replacement.
5) Non-fiction: Disney+ also debuts the six-part “Limitless.” Darren Aronofsky, who directed the gorgeous “One Strange Rock” and “Welcome to Earth,” follows Chris Hemsworth’s efforts to boost body and mind. At 8:30, HBO’s “Master of Light” focuses on George Anthony Morton. In this award-winning film, he returns home to paint his family members.
