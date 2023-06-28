1) “Generation Gap” season-opener, 8 p.m., ABC. The second season begins for a game show with big-time producers — Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Burnett (the “Survivor” and “Voice” boss) and Kelly Ripa. She’s the host, in show a that tests which generation knows more about the other.
2) “The Chase,” 9 p.m., ABC. Now that the basketball season and draft have ended, ABC has most of its summer shows in place. On Monday, it launched the “Bachelorette” and “Claim to Fame” seasons; on Wednesdays, it has new “Judge Steve Harvey” and “Wonder Years” episodes. The Sunday game shows starts July 9 and the Thursday ones start now, in a slightly altered line-up. New “Chase” episodes will be followed by “Press Your Luck” reruns.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. A good show gets even better when it sometimes adds Paige, who frustrates Sheldon by matching his IQ. She’s played by McKenna Grace, a talented teen who has starred in two “Bad Seed” movies, played younger versions of Tonya Harding and Captain Marvel and (appropriately) starred in the excellent “Gifted.” Here, she lures Sheldon to a frat party; Missy also gets in trouble, setting up next week’s terrific rerun.
4) “The Witcher” new season, Netflix. This began with its three characters in different timelines. There’s Geralt, the demon-hunter; Ciri, the princess with expanding powers (and expanding enemies); and Yennefer, a sorceress who is one-quarter elf. Now they’re together. Geralt has adopted Ciri and battles to protect her. Five episodes arrive today, with the season’s final three on July 27.
5) ALSO: There’s a new “Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC), with Red getting a cryptic tip about a security breach. And on the eve of the new Indiana Jones movie, we can relive the boyhood of a guy behind this. “The Fabelmans” (2022, 8 p.m., Showtime) is Steve Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical, Oscar-nominated film about a kid falling in love with movies. Among other things, Spieiberg directed the first four Indiana Jones films and produced this fifth one.
