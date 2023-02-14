1) “The Masked Singer” opener, 8 p.m., Fox. In its first eight seasons, this show has unmasked some terrific talents — Jewel, Jennifer Holliday, Wayne Brady, Chris Daughtry, etc. — and some others, from Rudy Giuliani to Dog the Bounty Hunter and Larry the Cable Guy. Now the opener, Fox says, will introduce three more; two will be unmasked and one will be nudged ahead.
2) “Nature: Dogs in the Wild,” 8 p.m., PBS. The mid-section of this three-week series is filled with great views of impressive skills. We see jackals that almost fly as they leap to catch birds … And foxes hiding slyly in dens … And African wild dogs, gathering for a sort of caucus vote; if enough of them sneeze, they go on a hunt. That’s followed at 9 by an intriguing “Nova,” with new evidence that the Amazon has had advanced civilizations .
3) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. There’s a fire alarm — a real one, not a drill — and reactions vary. Ava, the principal, flees … Gregory, a principal-wannabe, steps into the power vacuum … Melissa obsesses on the fire trucks … and Barbara, usually rock-solid, reluctantly shows vulnerability. For Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara, this continues a great year that has included winning an Emmy and singing at the Super Bowl.
4) “Not Dead Yet,” 9:30, ABC. This show often has great roles for older actors, playing the subjects of Nell’s obituaries. Martin Mull was the first guest ghost; coming are Rhea Perlman, Julia Sweeney, Telma Hopkins and Ed Begley Jr. But here’s a detour — Brittany Snow as someone Nell’s age, a bully who became a social-media star. There are a few misfires, but it’s mostly a smart and funny episode.
5) “A Million Little Things,” 10 p.m., ABC. In last week’s season-opener, Rome reluctantly accepted the fact that his dad is slipping into Alzheimer’s. Now his dad insists he can still drive. Meanwhile, Eddie is ready to re-enter the dating pool and an unexpected fan arrives at Maggie’s radio show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.