1) “Abbott Elementary” season-opener, 9 p.m., ABC. Already the winner of three Emmys (for Quinta Brunson’s script, the casting and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara) and all the top Television Critics Association awards, “Abbott” starts its first full season. A new school year begins mid general optimism … except Janine (Brunson) is hiding her own problems. In the “Abbott” style, the result is moderately funny and immensely likable.
2) “Survivor” (CBS) and “Masked Singer” (Fox) openers, 8 p.m. There’s a new “Masked Singer” format, sped up to send one person to the finals (and unmask others) each week, adding guest performances. That collides with two “Survivor” hours, ranging from a pet cremator, 19, and a record-setting paralympic sprinter (who lost her left leg in an accident as a teen-ager), 25, to a pediatric nurse, 42, and a heart-valve specialist, 52.
3) “Big Sky” opener, 10 p.m, ABC. This season, the series will try to have a quick case-of-the-week, alongside its overarching mystery. In the opener, the quickie involves a bank robbery; the long story has hikers disappearing and a local camp-owner (Reba McEntire) holding secrets. Jenny works one case with her new boss (Jensen Ackles), the acting sheriff); Cassie probes the other with her detective agency. It’s a strong start, using gorgeous settings.
4) “Resident Alien,” 10 p.m., Syfy, A week before the season-finale, three fantasy favorites collide. Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”) is desperate to find his son. He links with Alan Tudyk, who stars here as an alien usually hiding in an Earthling’s body; they battle a general, played by “Terminator” star Linda Hamilton. It’s a busy hour, complete with lots of action and a lovable alien baby.
5) MUCH MORE: For more sci-fi, catch the Disney+ debut of “Andor,” a series that has the back story of the “Rogue One” martyr. And for more reality shows,catch the openers of “Lego Masters” (9 p.m., Fox) and “The Amazing Race” (10 p.m., CBS).
Also, ABC has three more comedy season-openers and NBC has its three Chicago shows. “Chicago Med” starts big, with fire rescues, then drifts.
