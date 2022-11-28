1) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 8 p.m., CBS. The original reindeer star is back, leading into a new one (see next paragraph and separate story) at 9. This cartoon has been around since 1964; people who grew up with it are willing to overlook any flaws, including how much the story is stretched to fill out an hour.
2) “Reindeer in Here” debut, 9 p.m., CBS. After generations of success with Rudolph, CBS adds another reindeer. Blizz (voiced by Adam Devine) is inventive, well-meaning and … alas, bumbling. Now he must save Christmas. With the help of a couple friends (Candace Cameron Bure and Melissa Villasenor) and a lonely boy, he scrambles to help. The result skillfully mixes emotion with zestful action.
3) “Queen Sugar” series finale, 8-9:35 p.m., Oprah Winfrey Network, repeating at midnight3 This well-made series has been historic in many ways, including its use of only female directors — 42 in all. Last week’s hour (rerunning at 7 and 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.), saw Ralph Angel get one more chance to win back the family farm. A brief special about the show airs at 9:35 p.m. and 1:35 a.m.; the episode from two weeks ago reruns at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
4) “Monarch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. Each week, this mixes great country music and absurdly soapy twists. This time the music is a tad scarce (but has a terrific duet with Trace Adkins and Anna Friel) and the soap questions are bigger than ever. Why would a drop of blood in a missing man’s truck be proof someone is a killer? Why have three police cars (lights flashing, sirens blaring) arrive to take someone in for questioning? Maybe we shouldn’t ask.
5) “The Voice,” 8 p.m., NBC. On Monday, the top 10 performed. Now judges oust two and viewers help dump a third. That’s followed at 9 by two reruns of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” a loud (and sometimes funny) show starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan. At 10, there’s a rerun of last year’s slick special, “Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.