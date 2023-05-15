1) “American Masters,” 9-11 p.m., PBS. Nam June Paik reached the U.S. in 1964, a classical pianist with no money, but many ideas, some controversial. His 1967 concert was broken up by police, who arrested a topless cellist. Paik then focused on artwork, including a Buddha statue watching itself on TV; fame followed. He coined the phrase “electronic super highway” and made the sort of images that soon fueled a generation of music videos. Here’s a fascinating profile.
2) “9-1-1: Lone Star,” 8-10 p.m., Fox. For Owen (Rob Lowe), life has been complicated lately. He’s been preparing for the wedding of his son T.K. and Carlos, an Austin cop; also, his brother Robert (Chad Lowe, who is an Emmy-winner and Rob’s real-life brother) has arrived, with problems. Now Robert asks for help … Judd and Grace face a family crisis … and a tragedy strikes.
3) FBI shows, 8-11 p.m., CBS. Many shows have already finished, but the official season continues through May 24; these three have new episodes today and next week. On today’s “FBI” (8 p.m.), teens died in a drug overdose; the team searches for the dealer. On “FBI: International” (9), the daughter of an American hotelier is accused of murder in Portugal. “FBI: Most Wanted” (10) has a search for a migrant teen who may have been pressed into unlawful work.
4) “Night Court,” 8 and 8:30 p.m., NBC. In the first rerun, Abby (Melissa Rauch) wants the court to be on a podcast; the producer, however, is only interested in Dan. In the second, Abby’s boyfriend finally arrives — played by Pete Holmes who, at 6-foot-5, is 18 inches taller than Rauch. He encourages her to bond with the fitness-oriented Olivia, in a so-so episode that becomes funny in its final minutes.
5) “Jeopardy Masters,” 8 p.m., ABC. The tournament reaches its halfway mark, continuing Wednesday and next Monday-through-Wednesday. It’s followed tonight by a new “Judge Steve Harvey” at 9 p.m. and then a rerun of Harvey’s “Celebrity Family Feud” at 10, with the Boyz II Men music group and three comedian/actors — Amber Ruffin, Thomas Lennon and Joe Lo Truglio.
