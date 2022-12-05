1) “The Amazing Race” finale, 9 p.m., CBS. History says the first “Bachelorette” was a former Miami dancer who choose a firefighter; they’re still married. Now we see a similar duo — a Miami dancer (Michelle Burgess) and her husband, a firefighter (Luis Colon). They face a couple that met on “Big Brother” and twins, adopted from Korea, who accidentally discovered each other via DNA tests; they met in person this year, on their 36th birthday.
2) “Stargirl” series-finale, 8 p.m., CW. This has been a notch above other superhero shows. It has great casting — especially Luke Wilson and Amy Smart as Stargirl’s parents — and sharp scripts that avoid reluctant-hero cliches. This teen-ager is eager to battle evil; so are some of her young friends. Now they have a final showdown.
3) “Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m., NBC. Amid the bright seasonal cheer, here’s the opposite — a quietly potent episode with big stakes. A skeleton has been found and the evidence points to Sean O’Neal, who’s been on two previous episodes. His father, the police chief, won’t budge; now young girls’ lives are at stake; Hailey — perfectly played by Tracy Spiridakos — digs in. It’s a taut hour, ending with some jolts.
4) “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” 8 and 9 p.m.,. NBC. It’s hard to believe that all three Chicago shows are related. “P.D.” has smart scripts, sharp direction and crisply understated performances; the others often bounce between bland stories. Tonight’s best “Med” moments come from two romances — one wrapping up (a departing doctor’s wedding) and another — an intriguing one — just beginning.
“Fire” has big scenes at the start and end, a void in-between.
5) More at 8 p.m.: “Survivor” is a week away from choosing it winner. Now it’s down to six people; next week, it has its two-hour finale and hour-long follow-up. And “Masked Singer” concluded last week, with Amber Riley (“Glee”) winning and the Wilson Phillips trio as runner-up.
