1) “The Right to Exist,” 10 p.m., ABC. On the day that his memoir (“Pageboy”) reaches book stores, here’s a profile of Elliot Page, 36. Originally known as Ellen Page, he received an Academy Award nomination for best-supporting actress, playing a pregnant teen in the 2007 “Juno.” Then, in December of 2020, he came out as a transgender man. In the “Umbrella Academy” streaming series, his character did the same, going from Vanya to Viktor.
2) “Superman & Lois,” 8 p.m., CW. After tonight — and then two weeks of reruns — this show and “Gotham Knights” will each have the final two episodes of their final seasons. Tonight, Clark is trying to help Lois, a breast-cancer victim, prepare for a procedure. Then he must leave their sons with her, while helping General Lane.
3) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. Here are turning points for two young women with opposite roots. Stephanie, a tech whiz, grew up comfortably; now she much choose between her family and the young rogues she’s been helping. Duela, a fierce force, was born in the Arkham Asylum; the Joker is her father and Harley Quinn raised her. Now she has an unsettling birthday reunion with her birth mother.
4) “The Batman” (2022), 6 p.m., HBO. Before watching “Gotham Knights” (which focuses on Batman’s adopted son), we can catch this bat-film. Other movies include the original “Avatar” (2009), at 8 p.m. on FX, and a musical stretch on Turner Classic Movies — Liza Minnelli’s “Cabaret” (1972) at 5:45, Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) at 8 and Judy Garland’s “A Star is Born” (1954) at 10.
5) ALSO: “America’s Got Talent” continues its auditions at 8 p.m. on NBC, followed by “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” at 10 p.m. ABC counters with two reruns: At 8 p.m., “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” has actress Lauren Ash, comedian Jim Jefferies and football’s Tiki Barber. At 9, the “Celebrity Jeopardy” tournament has comedian Hasan Minhaj and actors Wil Wheaton and Troian Bellisario.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.