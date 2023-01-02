1) “New Amsterdam” return, 10 p.m., NBC. Two weeks before its series-finale, the show has an hour that is both powerful and (at times) extremely upsetting. Helen is suddenly back in town and Max is reluctant to see her. Instead, he takes his hospital staff on an outdoor “retreat” — where new crises appear. One is physical and horrendous; another plays out in the mind of the psychiatrist. “New Amsterdam” is doing great work as it departs.
2) “Will Trent” debut, 10 p.m., ABC. Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) is weak on people skills, strong on intense observation. He’s also fiercely honest; as a Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective, he put crooked cops in jail. With some exceptions — including a tough undercover cop (Erika Christensen) — the Atlanta police hate him. Now a murder and kidnapping have him confronting his troubled past. This first story takes two episodes, but it’s worth catching.
2) “New Amsterdam” return, 10 p.m., NBC. Two weeks before its series-finale, the show has an hour that is both powerful and (at times) extremely upsetting. Helen is suddenly back in town and Max is reluctant to see her. Instead, he takes his hospital staff on an outdoor “retreat” — where new crises appear. One is physical and horrendous; another plays out in the mind of the psychiatrist. “New Amsterdam” is doing great work as it departs.
3) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. Another hospital show ends soon — at least for this season — with first-rate episodes. Before a month-long Christmas break, Padma — deep in post partum depression — fled and was considering jumping from a bridge. Also, Conrad kissed Billie while Cade was visiting her dad in rehab. Now the show deals with that and adds the moving story of an esteemed patient.
4) “The Rookie” and “The Rookie: Feds,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. It’s an ambitious shift for ABC, putting its crime shows against the FBI ones on CBS. There’s some crossover tonight, as Nolan (from “Rookie”) visits “Feds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.