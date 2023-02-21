1) “Grey’s Anatomy” return, 9 p.m., ABC. Ellen Pompeo already has her place in TV history, playing the same character (Meredith Grey) for 19 seasons. Only a few people have topped that in primetime, including Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Kelsey Grammer (“Cheers and “Frasier”) and James Artness (“Gunsmoke”). As the show returns from a 15-week break, it’s her last day at the hospital and the doctors plan a surprise.
2) “Law & Order,” 8 p.m., NBC. Walking along, Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) is confronted by two gun-wielding cops, looking for a Black murder suspect. He offers to show them his detective badge; they demand he hit the ground. And that’s just the start of a tough, smart episode that views racial profiling from three angles. Even in its 22nd season, the show finds new turf.
3) “Station 19” and “The Company You Keep,” 8 and 10 p.m., ABC. After a break, ABC is back to what it does best — Thursday dramas with richly drawn characters. Leading into “Grey’s Anatomy,” we see the “Station 19” crew fighting a blaze at Meredith’s family home. And at 10 is a rerun of Sunday’s “Company” opener, sleekly linking of two attractive people — a con man and a CIA agent.
4) “Animal Control,” 9 p.m., Fox. CBS has an all-rerun night, but comedy fans can find new shows on Fox. At 9:30, “Call Me Kat” has David James Elliott (“JAG”) as Max’s estranged dad. First, this funny episode is based on a rare (we hope) problem: The bunnies have sampled some drug-laced chocolates.
5) “Poker Face,” any time, Peacock. Natasha Lyonne directed, co-wrote and stars in this episode — one of the best in a terrific first season. Nick Nolte plays a reclusive sculptor and Cherry Jones is the movie producer who used to work with him. There’s a dark secret and some people who could uncover it — maybe the tech guy (Luis Guzman) and maybe Charlie (Lyonne), who’s on the lam.
