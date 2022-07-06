1) “Generation Gap” debut, 9 p.m., ABC. There’s an all-star squad in the background of this one. Mark Burnett, the “Survivor” chief, is one of the producers; others include talk-show hosts Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel. Ripa is the host, with a basic task: She asks kids and their grandparents questions about their respective eras.
2) “Press Your Luck” season-opener, 8 p.m., ABC. Here’s the belated start of ABC’s summer push. After waiting for the basketball and hockey play-offs (and for the holiday weekend), the network is ready: Elizabeth Banks starts her fourth season of “Press”; at 10 p.m. (after “Generation Gap”), ABC News has the true-crime show “Fatal Flaw.” Coming Sunday are the debut of “Final Straw” and the season-openers of “Celebrity Family Feud” and “$100,000 Pyramid”; Monday brings “Bachelorette.”
3) “B Positive,” 9:30 p.m., CBS. A good series departs with a shrug. One of TV’s bright spots early in the pandemic, this has had fairly good writing and superb performances by Annaleigh Ashford. She plays Gina, the good-hearted soul who gave a kidney to a near-stranger. This episode — with Gina pondering selling her retirement home to a chain — was intended as a season-ending cliffhanger. Alas, “B Positive” won’t be back … and next week, it loses its timeslot.
4) More comedies, CBS. This is also apparently the last chance to see “United States of Al.” Tonight’s episode (8:30) has one good story: Hazel, who wants to be a Marine like her dad, goes hunting with him. It also has a lame story, with Al consumed by jealousy. At 9 p.m. is a rerun of the second “Ghost” episode — a good one, with Sam realizing she really does see ghosts. Next week, “Big Brother” is at 9 p.m. and “Ghosts” slides to 8:30, its spot this fall.
5) “The Old Man,” 10 p.m., FX. Tonight, this terrific show sees key tests for the two former colleagues — Chase (Jeff Bridges), the former CIA guy, on the run after decades in hiding; and Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI guy in pursuit.
