1) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon Prime. It’s been a big streaming week, with the season-finale of the delightful “Schmigadoon” (Apple TV+) and season-opener of “Bridgerton” (Netflix). Now it adds the futuristic “Silo” on Apple and a terrific “Maisel,” jumping ahead to a tribute/roast for Susie — now powerful and alone. Also streaming today are shows that will reach cable Sunday — Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and AMC’s superb “Lucky Hank” finale.
2) “That’s My Jam,” 8 p.m., NBC. For a quarter century, comedies thrived at 8 p.m. Fridays on ABC. They disappeared for a bit and were revived by Tim Allen (on ABC and then Fox), until wrestling took over. Then NBC had a brief try — until now. “Grand Crew” has finished its season, “Lopez vs. Lopez” has moved to Tuesdays and we’ll have to settle for a game-show rerun.
3) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. After pausing to rerun its two-part Thailand adventure, the show returns to new hours. This one involves home robberies targeting the elderly; also, the daughter of Hondo’s friend is missing. That’s followed by new episodes of “Fire Country” (an explosion at an abandoned mine) and “Blue Bloods” (arson at the police’s evidence-storage facility).
4) “The Articulate Hour,” 9 and 10 p.m., PBS. This is usually when PBS has people performing. (Next Friday, for instance, brings a terrific best-of-Broadway concert.) Now, instead, we get people talking. In the first hour, they discuss the fragile notion of memory; in the second, they desire the contrasting needs to be in company and to be alone.
5) “The Wizard of Oz,” 6 p.m. ET, Turner Class Movies. Here’s another chance to see a great movie, No. 10 on the American Film Institute’s all-time list. Or you can go with modern adventures: The first six Harry Potter films are on E, from 10 a.m. to 3:05 a.m;. “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) is at 8 a.m. on TBS, followed by the prequel trilogy and then “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “Solo” (2018), at 8 and 10:48 p.m.
