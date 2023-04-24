1) “How I Met Your Father,” 10 and 10:30 p.m., Freeform. Here’s a small-but-worthy trend: A few shows from streaming networks re-appear on cable, where more people can see them. FX did that with “Under the Banner of Heaven” and on Thursday will start Steve Carell’s compelling “The Patient.” Here’s a lighter choice: Hilary Duff is looking for love, in a variation of “How I Met Your Mother.”
2) “The Rookie,” 8 p.m., ABC. A week from the season-finales for all three of ABC’s Tuesday shows, Chen goes undercover at an illegal firearms operation. Also, Nolan and Harper probe severed limbs scattered around town. The villain’s mistake is to have some limbs cross state lines; that kicks the story over to “”The Rookie: Feds” at 9.
3) “My Grandparents’ War,” 9 p.m. PBS. At first, Toby Jones’ grandmother savored her wartime duty. An actress, she was part of shows for British troops stationed in France. Then came the German blitz and (shortly before Dunkirk) a hasty retreat. A couple weeks later, she married; soon, her husband (Jones’ grandfather) was in India, leading novices who managed to repel a 100,000-soldier attack. Both stories are told here in intriguing detail
4) “Lopez vs. Lopes,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. Usually confined to a tough Friday slot, this show borrows the spot behind the successful “Night Court.” Ever since Mayan let her dad (George) live with her, they’ve been feuding. Now they take that their dispute to a TV judge.
5) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. Each week, this anthology offers stories that are written and acted with subtle precision. In many of the weeks, however, it pummels the viewer emotionally. This is one of those; it’s also one that makes it hard to generate any sympathy for the protagonist. A would-be med student with a loving mother, he spirals into obsession. It’s well-written, beautifully acted … and a rough journey.
