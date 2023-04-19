1) “The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m., ABC. This slot has been vacant since “Alaska Daily” ended ts season three weeks ago, but ABC keeps filling it well. In this rerun, Shaun faces a malpractice suit. His lawyer (Felicity Huffman) advises a settlement, but her researcher (beautifully played by Kennedy McMahon, the “Nancy Drew” star) disagrees. She’s autistic, as is Shaun, and this strong and moving hour is a pilot for a “Good Lawyer” series.
2) “Star Trek: Picard” series finale, Paramount+. It’s a big night for streaming, as “Picard” ends its three-year run … including a final season that reunited the “Next Generation” cast. That departs as two new, eight-episode series arrive: In Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Kerri Russell is the new ambassador to Great Britain, entangled in international crises. In Peacock’s futuristic “Mrs. Davis,” Betty Gilpin is a nun, defying a high-tech power.
3) “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” Paramount+. As “Picard” concludes, another Paramount show is still finding its way. The good news is that it challenges the suffocating 1950s standards; the bad is that it ignores ‘50s-style music. The original “Grease” prospered by re-creating the pop sound of that era; this pretty much ignores that. Olivia (the talented Cheyenne Isabel Wells) has some potent songs here, but the ‘50s charm is still missing.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Last week ended with a big moment: After his 18th-birthday date with someone else, Georgie asked Mandy to marry him. Now we’re left hanging for a week; launching an all-rerun night for CBS, the show goes back to his shaky first meeting with her parents.
5) “Animal Control,” 9 p.m., Fox. This comedy has a rare knack for mixing big sight gags and clever character humor. Last week, Patel received a one-week suspension (with pay) for something that was really the fault of Frank and Victoria. Now that shuffles the teams: Shred is with Victoria and Rick, returning to the field, joins Frank. Also, Patel returns to the office anyway.
