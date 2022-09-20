1) “Law & Order” shows season-openers, 8-11 p.m., NBC. This is a first — all three “L & O” series sharing a story over a three-hour stretch. A mysterious girl is shot, putting two “Law & Order” detectives (Cosgrove and Shaw) on the case. As a wider plot is revealed, Benson (from “L&O: Special Victims Unit”) and Stabler (“L&O: Organized Crime”) jump in. Then it’s up to the original show’s lawyers to get a conviction.
2) “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” 9-11 p.m.,ABC. A half-century ago, Lear transformed comedy with “All in the Family.” He followed with “The Jeffersons,” “Maude,” “Good Times” and more. Now, two months after his 100th birthday, he’s saluted by George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rob Reiner and many more. Also, his show’s theme songs are performed by Kristen Bell, Anthony Anderson, Lidisi, Kelly Rowland and others.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS. A week before the season opens for this show and “Ghosts” (which has reruns today at 10 and 10:30), CBS reruns the season’s final “Sheldon” episodes — good ones that put Georgie in the center of all woe. First, church people get judgmental about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy. Then he and his grandma have a cross-the-border mission that goes bad.
4) “Reservation Dogs,” any time, Hulu. Willie Jack — at first, the least-noticed of the four teen friends — again gets the focus. She’s handed a paper that was written years ago by her cousin, who recently killed himself; that leads to a bumpy reflection on the past.
5) ALSO: A week away from its new-season line-up for the night, Fox has one more Thursday-night baseball game. And two weeks from its line-up, ABC has “Celebrity Family Feud.” This one has the “Jackass” people competing with each other.
