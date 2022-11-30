1) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. Earlier we met Sanchez, who schemed to get Hondo’s job. He had it, briefly; then the team took a stand and he took a VIP security job. Now an intruder breaks into an actress’ home and the team must work with him. In a week with few new drama hours, CBS is all-new tonight. On “Fire Country” (9 p.m.), the guys are accused of stealing a valuable watch; on “Blue Bloods” (10), Anthony’s daughter is the only murder witness.
2) Football, 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network; and 8 p.m. ET, Fox. This is the weekend of conference championship games. That starts with two today: At 7:30, Conference USA has North Texas at Texas — San Antonio; at 8, the Pac-12 has Utah (ranked No. 14) at Southern California (No. 8)). There will be eight more on TV Saturday, including an ABC tripleheader starting at noon.
3) “Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8 p.m., NBC. Give this episode credit for ambition, anyway. The grandson’s birthday is a big deal, complete with bounce tent and visual gags. The dialog is loud and lame, as usual, but there’s still a fair amount of fun. A new “Young Rock” follows.
4) “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” any time, Netflix. D.H. Lawrence wrote this book — with a torrid affair between an upper-class wife and her gardener — in 1928. When it was finally published, in 1960, it stirred censorship suits and became a best-seller. The French have filmed it three times, the BBC has done two mini-series … and here’s a new movie version. Emma Corrin — an Emmy-nominee as Diana in “The Crown” — stars with Jack O’Connell.
5) More streaming. Netflix also has the second seasons of “Firefly Lane” (Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl as friends across decades) and the reality show “My Unorthodox Life.” Also arriving today is “Riches,” an Amazon Prime drama series. That’s in a week that has already started the second season of the “Gossip Girl” sequel on HBO Max and the first of “Willow” on Disney+, along with the movie “Irreverent” on Peacock.
