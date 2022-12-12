1) “Survivor” finale, 8-10 p.m., CBS, with reunion at 10. There’s one sorta-old guy, surrounded by youth. That’s Mike Gabler, 52, who works with surgeons who insert heart-valve catheters. He faces Cassidy Clark, 26, a designer; Karla Cruz Godoy, 28, an educational project manager; Owen Knight, 30, a college admissions director; and Jesse Lopez, 30, who has a doctorate in political science.
2) “Lego Masters” finale, 8-10 p.m., Fox. While “Survivor” is handing $1 million to one person, this show gives $100,000 to a duo. First, semi-finalists have 10 hours to build something using water to create movement. Then three finalists have 24 hours for their ultimate build; they’re given (and must include) the type of Lego sets they had as kids.
3) “Saturday Night Live Christmas Special,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. Each year, “SNL” assembles some of its best holiday sketches. In a good year, we might see Dan Aykroyd as a shameless toy mogul, Steve Martin offering his Christmas wish, Jon Lovitz as Hanukkah Harry and Jimmy Fallon as Michael Bublé (and others), putting together a holiday album. It’s fun, even if you’ve seen it before.
4) “Nova,” 9 p.m., PBS. The Notre-Dame, in Paris, has seen massive changes. Construction began 859 years ago and lasted almost a century. The cathedral was trashed in the 18th century and vastly restored in the 19th, with a 300-foot spire added. That spire was destroyed in 2019 by a fire that endangered the entire structure. Now, boosted by $900 million in donations, a renovation continues. With deft use of computer graphics, “Nova” offers an update.
5) “Finding Harmony,” 10 p.m., ABC. For 13 years, David Brown has shown that creating a chorus helps a community heal. Now John Legend invites him to Springfield, Ohio. Legend grew up there, singing in the church where his mother was choir director and his grandmother was organist. It’s a city of 59,000, battered by the decline of industrial jobs.
