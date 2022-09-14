1) “CBS Fall Preview,” 9 p.m., CBS. Each September, networks say their new shows are big, bold and entertaining. CBS this year? It’s definitely not big (only three new scripted shows) or bold … but it has some entertaining moments. “Fire Country” — which takes this timeslot in two weeks — mixes strong drama and wildfire fury … “So Help Me Todd” (Sept. 29) is an amiable blend of comedy and crime-solving … “East New York” (Oct. 2) is an adequate cop show..
2) “Great Performances: Black Lucy and the Bard,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. In London, Caroline Williams heard a scholar’s theory that the “Dark Lady” in Shakespeare’s poems was his Black lover. Williams — whose family is steeped in Black history — was fascinated. This show has some powerful moments that feature her spoken-word poetry, plus the Nashville Ballet and the splendid backing of Americana-music master Rhiannon Giddens.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 9:30 p.m., CBS. In a transplanted rerun of this likable show, Sheldon’s grandma and her boyfriend help his ex-wife (Reba McEntire) after she’s injured. That’s followed at 10 by a “Blue Bloods” rerun, with Erin considering the possibility that a conviction should be re-examined.
4) Streaming: Netflix debuts “Do Revenge” (a movie with a vengeful Maya Hawke) and an animated series based on the Winx tales. That wraps a busy streaming week. On Wednesday, Hulu started a new season of the Emmy-winning “Handmaid’s Tale.” The next day, Amazon Prime started its Thursday-night pro football and Peacock launched “Vampire Academy,” from the “Vampire Diaries” producer.
5) More movies: It’s a fun night for 1980s films. AMC has two from ‘84 — “Sixteen Candles” at 8 p.m. and “Revenge of the Nerds” at 10. Pop counters with ones from ‘89 — “Weekend at Bernie’s” at 8 and “Christmas Vacation” at 10:30. At 8 p.m. ET,. Turner Classic Movies has “Splendor in the Grass” (1961); William Inge won an Oscar for his original script; Natalie Wood was nominated for her work opposite Warren Beatty.
