1) Serengeti documentaries. With 12,000 square miles of protected land in Tanzania, Serengeti (shown here) has been a wonderland for filmmakers. “Serengeti” — with Emmy nominations for its narration and its cinematography — has just rerun on two cable channels; now “Serengeti II” is streaming on Discovery+. And at 8 p.m. today, PBS reruns “The Serengeti Rules,” an Emmy-winner for best nature film. It returns five scientists to the site of their key breakthroughs in the 1960s.
2) Olympics, NBC Sports Network, and “Olympic Dreams,” 8 p.m., NBC. Two days before the opening ceremonies, you can catch the early-starters — a full day of women’s sports, with soccer and softball on NBCSN. The U.S.-Sweden soccer match is live at 8:30 a.m., then reruns at 6 p.m., alongside U.S. softball — Italy (4 p.m., rerun) and Canada (live, 8). Also, “Olympic Dreams” has the three Jonas Brothers training with champions, then competing with each other in Olympic events.
3) “Kung Fu” season-finale, 8 p.m., CW. The first season concludes with Olivia learning what’s needed to open the forge. Also, the Shannon-Dennis tea ceremony might be derailed by a home emergency.
4) “Crime Scene Kitchen” finale, 9 p.m., Fox. It’s time to pick a winner, in this fun show that has people looking for clues about what’s been made, then trying to duplicate it. Four duos remain — mother-daughter (Leslie and Emma), mother-son (Cathy and Thomas), married couple (Lorie and Jason) and friends (Luis and Natalie). One duo will win $100,000.
5) Movies. It’s a great night everywhere. Science fiction? Syfy has top directors, with Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (1979) at 8 p.m. and James Cameron’s masterful “Aliens” (1986) at 10:30. Great actresses? Showtime has Julia Roberts in “Erin Brockovich” (2000) at 5:45 p.m. and Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) at 8. Musicals? Turner Classic Movies has “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963) at 8 p.m,, “The Music Man” (1962) at 10:30 and “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) at 12:45 a.m.
