1) “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World” finale, 9 and 10 p.m., PBS. This starts with the “gangsta rap” era and its roots: When police were acquitted for the 1991 beating of Rodney King, Los Angeles exploded. Politicians raged at anti-cop songs; they overlooked, at first, the rampant misogyny. The first hour ends with the rise of Queen Latifah and others in response. The second sees rap soar, fighting new power, from Clinton to Trump.
2) “La Brea,” 9 and 10 p.m., NBC. It’s wedding time, so what could go wrong? A lot, we’ve learned from the “Red Wedding” of “Game of Thrones” and the Moldavian one on “Dynasty.” This one isn’t quite as messy, but “La Brea” is a show that (like “Thrones”) has a large cast that lets its kill key characters at whim. It continues to have poorly crafted characters, with big plot shifts. One, at the end of the second episode, is a game-changer.
3) “Accused,” 9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. Like many episodes, this is brilliantly executed … and, at times, painful to watch. Billy Porter, the Emmy-winning “Pose” actor, has directed it beautifully, with J. Harrison Ghee as a drag queen whose romance with a married man turns lethal. It’s a tough journey for viewers, but Ghee’s work in the final minutes is deeply moving.
4) “Babylon” (2022), Paramount+. After soaring with “Whiplash” and “La La Land,” writer-director Damien Chazelle crashed with this three-hour epic about Hollywood as the silent era ended. Reviews were mixed; the box office was awful. Still, “Babylon” has Oscar nominations for its sets, score and costumes. At the Golden Globes, it won for its score and was nominated for best comedy-or-musical and for Brad Pitt , Margot Robbie and Diego Calva.
5) Also: At 8 p.m., the cops-and-EMT’s shows collide. ABC’s “The Rookie” has militia ready to detonate a combustible tank. CBS’ “FBI” has store robberies leading to something bigger. And Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” sees a rescue complaint lead Marjan to an ethical decision.
