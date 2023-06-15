1) “Outlander” season-opener, 8 p.m., Starz, rerunning at 9:32, 11:06, 12:42. Life can be complicated for Claire, a 20th-century doctor who whisked back two centuries and married Jamie, a Scottish rebel. Now the couple is in America and she’s about to be executed for murder. He rushes to help, but the revolution is looming and he’s a military officer.
2) “Beach Blanket Bingo” (1965) and “Barbarella” (1968), 8 and 9:45 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. A marathon of light-headed, “camp-y” movies begins. There’s beach fun … then Jane Fonda in a Roger Vadim classic … then “Earth Girls are Easy” (1988) at 11:30 p.m.; “The Apple” (1980), at 1:15 a.m. ; “Queen of Outer Space” (1958), 2:45 a.m.; “Hercules, Samson & Ulysses” (1963), 4:15 a.m. “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (1959), 5:45 a.m.
3) “Hoffman Family Gold” season-opener, 9:01 p.m., Discovery; Todd Hoffman has part of these shows ever since “Gold Rush” began, a dozen years ago. Now he’s spent $750,000 on mega-vehicles and needs a big haul in an Alaskan valley, 100 miles north of Nome. Tonight — after the first season reruns from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Hunter Hoffman argues with his dad (Todd) and hugs his grandfather, as the mining operation gets off to a shaky start.
4) “Extraction 2,” Netflix. The first film was a hit, so Chris Hemsworth is back as Rake; now he tries to rescue his former sister-in-law and her children from a foreign prison. That’s on the same night as the anime “Black Clover” on Netflix and the documentary “Stan Lee” on Disney+. It wraps up a streaming week that has “Our Planet II” on Netflix, the season-opener of “Star Trek Strange New Worlds” on Paramount+ and a terrific “Full Monty” sequel on Hulu.
5) ALSO: CBS has its Friday adventures, including “Fire Country” (9 p.m.), with Bode trying to rescue his colleague, Eve.
As the Juneteenth weekend starts, “Loudmouth,” an Al Sharpton profile, is on the Showtime streamer; it will air on the cable channel at 10 p.m. Sunday. And at 9 p.m., PBS has the Metropolitan Opera’s first production of the 226-year-old “Medea.” Sondra Radvanovsky, from Illinois (with Czech/Danish roots), stars.
