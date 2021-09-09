1) “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11,” 8-10 p.m., CBS, and more. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/ll attacks, the biggest networks jump in. CBS views the CIA’s failure to spot the attack in advance … and its success in finding Osama bin Laden. ABC counters with “20/20”: At 9 p.m., David Muir talks about the ways 9/11 shaped American life; at 10. Diane Sawyer talks with 40 families that lost husbands and fathers that day. And at 10, NBC’s “Dateline” talks to the families of people whose loved ones died in the Shanksville, Pa., crash.
2) More new 9/11 specials. The History Channel has two— “9/11: The Legacy” (7 p.m.), viewing how the childhood events of Sept. 11 shaped the next 20 years, and “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center,” 8-10:03 p.m. The Vice channel goes a different way, with “Too Soon: Comedy After 9/ll,” from 8-10 p.m. Showtime has “Detainee 001” (9-11 p.m.), an interesting, but scattered, view of the Californian who fought briefly with the Taliban.
3) And 9/11 reruns. Two compelling films return at 9 p.m. “Generation 9/11” (PBS) profiles six people who were born after their dads died in the 9/11 attack or the rescue attempts; it’s a varied group, yet each is likable and optimistic. “9/11: One Day in America” is the first part of a beautifully crafted film that runs in full from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There’s more on National Geographic (2 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) and History (7 a.m. to 4 a.m., including “102 Minutes That Changed America,” at 10:03).
4) “Come FromAway,” any time, Apple TV+. In the aftermath of 9/11, planes were diverted from the U.S. and from Canada’s bigger cities. Some 38 landed in Gander, Newfoundland; for a week, 6,600 people were added to a town of 9,700. The newcomers were greeted with Canadian calm, captured in this warm, witty show. It drew seven Tony nominations (including best musical), winning for director Christopher Ashley — who directed this filmed version, with many of the original stars.
5) ALSO: Yes, there are shows unrelated to 9/11. NBC (8-10 p.m.) reruns the mid-section of the three-week “American Ninja Warriors” finals; the championship is Monday. CW has new episodes of two dramas, one solid (“Burden of Truth,” 8 p.m.), the other silly “Dynasty,” 9). CBS has a “Blue Bloods” rerun (10 p.m.). Fun movies include “Ocean’s 8” (2018), 5 p.m., TNT; and “Crocodile Dundee” films (1986, ‘88), 6:45 and 9 p.m. ET, IFC. Netflix has an action film, “Kate,” and a new “Lucifer” season.
