1) “Grand Crew,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. In last week’s surprisingly good season-opener, Noah’s girlfriend married a friend, to avoid being deported to Canada. Now — no surprise — Noah’s relationship with his girlfriend’s husband gets complicated. Meanwhile, Noah’s sister Nicky ponders her own romance. That follows a new “Lopez vs. Lopez,” going against CBS’ no-rerun night of “SWAT,” “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods.”
2) The New York Times Presents,” 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., FX. Anthony Pellicano has nourished a reputation as a tough-guy private-eye. “I’m an old-school Sicilian,” he told a client. “I’m very heavy-handed.” But his main skill was tech; he had a library of recorded conversations by rich and famous. Those were his strength … and weakness, when the FBI raided him. Many of the tapes are played here, in a fascinating portrait of blunt power in Hollywood.
3) “UnPrisoned,” Hulu. In real life, Tracy McMillan says, her father was a warm and loving man … and a pimp and drug-dealer who went to prison when she was 3. McMillan — a successful author and relationship expert — has slightly fictionalized that in this series. Delroy Lindo plays the ex-con who charms everyone but his wary daughter (Kerry Washington). Two likable people are worlds apart.
4) More streaming: Over five seasons (totaling just 20 episodes), Idris Elba’s “Luther” was a potent crime drama. Now Elba’s movie, “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” arrives on Netflix … as does “Outlast,” with contestants trying to survive in Alaskan. Those shows wrap a strong streaming week that includes “UnPrisoned,” “School Spirits” (Paramount+), “History of the World, Part II” (Hulu) and the well-acted, if grim, “Confessions of Frannie Langton” (Britbox).
5) Basketball. Most conference tournaments are in their semi-finals today, with some airing nationally. Fox Sports 1 has the Big East, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. ET …ESPN has the ACC at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and the Pac-12 at midnight … And CBS Sports Network has a marathon — Conference USA at 12:30 and 3 p.m., MAC at 5 and 7:30, Mountain West at 9:30 and midnight.
