1) “What We Do in the Shadows” season-finale, 10 p.m., FX. A terrific season ends just as we’d expect it to — with chaos, surprises and, at times, big laughs. The vampire nightclub was thriving until its boy singer (who emerged from the late Colin’s chest) kept aging quickly, while his manager (Laszlo) demanded more money. Guillermo and Nadja have each hidden stacks of cash, but trouble — big and funny trouble — looms.
2) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. So far, eight spots have been filled for next week’s top-10 finale. Half are musical; the others are two magicians, a comic and a special-effects act. Pushing for the final two spots, we have three music acts and four dance or acrobatic acts, plus a comedian, a yo-yo whiz, a magician/rapper and a knife-throwing d
3) “The Bachelorette” and “Claim to Fame,” 8 and 10 p.m., ABC. In a late switch, ABC is giving its Monday shows a second consecutive night — including the season-finale of “Claim to Fame.” That gives the network room to simulcast next week’s opener of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
4) “Queen Sugar,” season-opener, 8 p.m.,, Oprah Winfrey Network. The final season finds lives in motion — again. Charley has returned to Los Angeles, but her son Micah remains a strong figure. The threat of the family farm being sold was settled when it received historic designation. Ralph Angel and Darla have just had their second daughter, as she struggles with past addiction and abuse. And Nova, whose book stirred emotions, has multiple possible romances.
5) “Frontline” season-opener, 9-11 p.m., PBS. The Jan. 6 chaos was not an isolated event, this documentary says. It was set up, the film says, by leaders who indulged Donald Trump’ authoritarian impulses, before and after the 6th. The film interviews Republicans, including Jeff Flake, Mark Sanford, Adam Kinzinger and Alyssa Griffin.
