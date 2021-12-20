1) “The Bachelorette” finale, 8 p.m., ABC, with “After the Rose” at 10. Michelle Young started with 30 guys and has gradually shed 28 of them. (The 28th, last week, was Joe Coleman who, like her, is a Minnesotan and a former college basketball player.) Young, 28, is a 5th-grade teacher who once led the Bradley basketball team with 12 points per game. Her final two choices are Brandon Jones, 26, a traveling-nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon, and Nayte Olukoya, 27, a sales guy from Winnipeg.
2) “Adele One Night Only,” 9-11 p.m., CBS. Here’s a rerun of a truly gorgeous special. Yes, there may be too many interruptions — for a chat with Oprah Winfrey and for a guy who proposes to his girlfriend while Adele is singing nearby. Those bits are charming — but no match for the emotional power of Adele in an outdoor, sunset concert. At those moments, this is a great special.
3) “Fantasy Island,” 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. Most of the 10-episode season aired in August and September, but that left this Christmas two-parter. It airs tonight, with a businesswoman wishing for a picture-perfect Christmas. Also, Elena (Roselyn Sanchez) faces a complication when her ex-fiance (Eddie Cahill) arrives. She may have time to figure things out; the show will be back next season.
4) “Beebo Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m., CW. This is a happy surprise — a rerun of an animated hour that is much better than we might have expected. In “Legends of Tomorrow,” Beebo is a cuddly toy that went back in time and became the god of war. In this cartoon, he’s making joy, not war; he tries to save Santa, who was ousted by an efficiency expert. The best moments are at the beginning and end, with poetic narration by Victor Garber, plus a snappy song. Some weaker moments are in-between.
5) ALSO: NBC has a night of comedy reruns. Two pilot films — the clever “American Auto” and the so-so “Grand Tour” — are at 8 and 8:30 p.m., with “Saturday Night Live” Christmas sketches from 9-11.
And at 8, Turner Classic Movies has the lovely “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944); Judy Garland sings the Oscar-nominated “Trolley Song” and the now-perennial “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
