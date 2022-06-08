1) “Ghosts,” 9 p.m., CBS. Two first-year comedies — ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and CBS’ “Ghosts” — managed to be ratings successes this year. Now CBS has declared the “Summer of Ghosts.” It will have odd events around the country and, mid-summer, a 3-D internet experience. And it has reruns, starting with one of the better (and more-recent) ones. Trevor is the self-centered stockbroker who died wearing a suitcoat … but no pants. This episode tells us what happened; it also suggests that Trevor may not be a complete jerk, after all.
2) “MasterChef Junior,” 8 p.m., Fox. We’re down to the semi-finals now, with only three contestants left. There’s Grayson Price, 11, from Austin, Texas; Liya Chu, 10, from Scarsdale, NY; and Ivy Childs, 8, from Darien, Conn. Tonight, they get a surprise visit from loved ones and then prepare a meal based on their own families; next week, we’ll see a $100,000 winner.
3) “Legacies,” 9 p.m., CW. After four years and countless scares, this will conclude next week, ending a run that went from “Vampire Diaries” to “The Originals” to this one, set in a school. Tonight, the “Super Squad” people prepare for the battle of their lives. Also, Ken must accept a challenge from Hope, Cleo is set on revenge and Landon has unexpected visitors.
4) “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (2022), 8 p.m., HBO. Here’s the third film in the epic series, co-written by J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter creator. Eddie Remayne and Jude Law star. Also tonight, families can catch “Sing” (2016), a fun animated film with a zesty, pop-music score, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. on Freeform.
5) “Pride: To Be Seem,” 10 p.m., ABC. This is a special edition of “Soul of a Nation,” which originally focused on Black-themed issues. Robin Roberts and others will do interviews, focusing on gay and trans issues involving religion, sports, entertainment and more.
