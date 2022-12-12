1) “The Voice” finale, 8-11 p.m., NBC. It’s time for the 22nd champion … eventually. At 8 p.m. is a recap of previous performances; from 9-11 p.m. is a surge of music — Blake Shelton with his three finalists (Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie) and with Kane Brown. Camila Cabello and John Legend sing with their finalists, Morgan Myles and Omar Cardona. Also: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert and more, including the previous winner (shown here), the sibling trio Girl Named Tom.
2) “O Holy Night: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir,” 8 p.m., PBS. After missing a year because of COVID, the mega-concert returns. Broadway’s Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough are surrounded by 500 people, including choir, orchestra and bell-ringers. The emphasis is classical — Hilty sings only once in the first 20 minutes — and subdued. But the result, beautifully filmed, teems with grandeur.
3) “CMA Country Christmas,” 9 p.m., ABC. This reruns an hour sparked by great instrumentalists. There’s a dandy house band (with strong horn section) and Molly Tuttle’s bluegrass group. Singers include host Carly Pearce, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay. Providing variety to the peppy-music night are passionate songs by Steven Curtis Chapman and War + Treaty.
4) “FBI” shows, 8-11 p.m., CBS. In a week when new, scripted shows are rare, CBS gives us three of them. On “FBI” (8 p.m.), a teen shows up with a bag of fentanyl, seeking protection form the men who shot his father. On “FBI International” (9), Vo goes undercover after an American model dies in Milan. On “FBI: Most Wanted,” three prosecutors are assassinated outside a small-town bar.
5) “Avatar: The Deep Dive,” 10 p.m., ABC. In the 25 years since his “Titanic” became the first billion-dollar hit, James Cameron has directed exactly one scripted movie for theaters, the 2009 “Avatar.” Now that film’s sequel, a three-hour-plus monolith, arrives Friday, with three more in the works.
