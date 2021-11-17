1) “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. It’s Thanksgiving on both shows, as people try to deal with last week’s tragedy. Dean Miller was killed in an explosion. (Okieriete Onaoowan, who played hi, wanted to leave the show.) Vic, his sometimes-girlfriend, was shattered; Ben (Jason George) promised that he and Bailey (from “Grey’s Anatomy”) would raise Dean’s son. Now the firefighters link with Station 23 for the holiday; at the hospital, Bailey and Richard seek emergency surgeries.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m. CBS. Reba McEntire’s music success could be enough for one person; she’s had 25 No. 1 country singles and sold 75 million records. But she’s also been busy acting, with movies, Broadway and two of her own situation comedies. She stars in a Christmas movie (Nov. 26 on Lifetime) and guests here as June, the ex-wife of Dale (Craig T. Nelson) and the pal of his girlfriend (Annie Potts), who is Sheldon’s grandmother. Tonight, June is injured and they take care of her.
3) “Ghosts,” 9 p.m., CBS. It isn’t easy, we learned last week, to mediate the relationships of ghosts. There are more problems tonight, this time involving Isaac (an American officer in the Revolutionary War) and a British officer. Meanwhile, Jay — who can’t see or hear the ghosts — still tries to facilitate their Dungeons & Dragons game.
4) “The Blacklist,” 8 p.m., NBC. Ever since the show’s second episode Dembe Zuma has been a key part of “Blacklist.” A former Sudanese freedom-fighter, he’s been Red’s bodyguard, driver and dependable aide. But now he’s become an FBI agent; tonight, that makes problems for Red.
5) Movies, all day, cable. With a new “Ghostbusters” film arriving Friday, we get another chance to savor the originals. They’re on Freeform, at 1 p.m. (1984) and 3:30 (1989). Afterward, you could stick with Freeform for two good animated films — “The Incredibles” (2004) at 6 p.m. and “Finding Nemo” (2003) at 8:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.