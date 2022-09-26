1) “The Rookie: Feds” debut, 10 p.m., ABC. A former guidance counselor, Simone (Niecy Nash) became the oldest grad at Quantico, the FBI school. After helping Nolan (who shows up briefly here) in two “Rookie” episodes, she’s ready something big. Instead, she’s pointed to a desk job. Naturally, she ducks it. This is a brisk, bright-eyed episode that lets Nash have fun, while catching some bad guys.
2) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. Peeking ahead to Election Day, this episode has Georgia’s new rules creating long lines, short tempers … and a medical crisis. That’s part of a big, busy hour that includes Austin (the terrific Malcolm-Jamal Warner) at both extremes — buoyant to the woman he’s a sperm-donor to and irate at her sister, when she speaks carelessly in the operating room.
3) “Monarch,” 9 p.m., Fox. As usual, there’s great music tonight. That ranges from talented newcomer Emma Milani to a grey-haired Tanya Tucker, with the song she did a half-century ago, at 13. Anna Friel has a barnburner and Trace Adkins channels Willie Nelson. And as always, there’s awful soap opera. The guys all have affairs (hiding then poorly) and one is sleeping with his sister’s wife.
4) “Bachelor in Paradise” opener, 8-10 p.m., ABC. This reality show has always had a steamy, end-of-summer feel, with young singles (looking fine in swimwear) seeking love and/or lust. But now schedules are in turmoil: “Dancing With the Stars” went to Disney+, leaving ABC with a reality void. To fill it, “Paradise” will be Mondays (starting next week) and Tuesdays (starting now).
5) “La Brea” season-opener, 9 p.m.. NBC. This all started when people fell through a sinkhole in modern Los Angeles and landed in 10,000 B.C. It all seemed kind of preposterous, but ratings held up. As the season ended, two teens took a portal to 1988 and some modern people found an alternate sinkhole near Seattle. Now they begin a 1,000-mile hike, eluding woolly mammoths and … well, it’s still sort of fun and quite preposterous.
