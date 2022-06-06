1) “All Rise” season-opener, 8 p.m., Oprah Winfrey Network, rerunning at 11. It was 13 months ago that this show — a courtroom drama with dabs of comedy and romance — was canceled by CBS. If you want to catch up, the final CBS episode is at 7 p.m. today; the final two are at 9 and 10. Or just jump in: Judge Lola is fretting on election night … Lopez has gone to Puerto Rico, at least temporarily … her ex-boyfriend is working defense, in a tricky case involving a birthdate. Likable characters tackle fairly good stories.
2) “Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m., FX. A week from the season-finale, the motorcycle club is still limping, its drug supply-line severed. Now comes a proposal that would bring it back to power. That comes at a time with a surprising touch of domesticity. Romances and children are increasingly important; along with complications. An undercover FBI agent gets closer to the truth; also, Emily Galindo remains on the run, with a plan for her son and her sister. It’s a quietly potent hour that could set up a bigger one for next week.
3) “Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate,” 9 p.m., Fox. Yes, this was supposed to be the slot for the “Fantasy Island” season-opener. Alas, the show has been moved to this fall or later; instead of fantasy, we get a bitter dose of reality: TMZ looks at the slander trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and at what preceded it.
4) “Tom Swift,” 9 pm., CW. Last week, we met a new version of Tom: Black, brilliant and gay, he sparred with his father and was close to his childhood friend Zenzi. But the dad’s mission to Saturn was sabotaged; now (after a new “Superman & Lois” at 8), Tom plans a rescue. That forces him to bond with enemies and, with Zenzi, to enter a dangerous mine.
5) Movies. These range from the first “American Pie” films (1999 and 2001) — 6:32 and 8:11 p.m., Starz — to Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” (1979), at 8 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies. Two others stand out: “Ready Player One” (2018) — a terrific, videogame-type adventure, sharply directed by Steven Spielberg — is 8 p.m. on TNT.
