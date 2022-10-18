1) “Walker Independence,” 9 p.m., CW. In theory, this is about Abby; an ancestor of Walker (the Texas Ranger), she was widowed in the old West. Tonight, however, her role is minor; the focus goes to Hoyt, played by the same actor (Matt Barr) who plays the modern Hoyt. A preacher, poker cheat, robber and lover, Hoyt stirs lots of action. It’s an entertaining show, in an overcrowded time slot.
2) “Grey’s Anatomy,” 9 p.m., ABC. Here’s one of the shows that plug this busy slot. Today, Bailey has her young doctors make social-media videos about sexual health. Those are filmed in front of high school students … and one promptly has medical complications.
3) “So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m., CBS. There are more good shows piled up at 9 p.m. (Networks tend to stack Thursdays, the best night for commercials about movies.) NBC has “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Fox has comedies (“Welcome to Flatch” and “Call Me Kat”) and CBS has this show, which tends to find fun even in serious stories. Tonight’s client is an Olympic athlete who lost his leg because a defective plane crashed.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. The family dynamics changed when Mandy (Georgie’s pregnant ex-girlfriend) moved in with his grandmother. Now Missy is hanging out there, making her mother jealous. That’s followed by “Ghosts,” with an effort to save an ancient tree on the estate.
5) “CSI: Vegas,” 10 p.m., CBS. Here’s a smart but tangled case, one we had to watch twice to fully grasp. The drawbacks include the overused “cry for help” theme and an overwrought scene with Catherine and her daughter. Still, the scene is salvaged by gifted actors — Marg Helgenberger and Katie Stevens. Helgenberger is terrific throughout a demanding hour, which is also a great showcase for Sarah Gilman, as young CSI agent Penny Gill.
