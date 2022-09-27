1) “Resident Alien” season-finale, 10 p.m., Syfy. This terrific show slides easily between humor, drama and, occasionally, sci-fi action. Last week, the action dominated, as the alien broke into the general’s complex and rescued the alien baby — which coughed up a piece needed to destroy all Earthlings. Now it’s drama time, as “Harry” decides our future. Add “Reservation Dogs” (see “News and Quick Comments”) and you have season-finales of two terrific shows.
2) “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” 8 and 9:30 p.m., CBS. In their second week, the shows each get an extra half-hour. Next week, they’ll separate to make room for a new reality show, “The Real Love Boat.”
3) “Hostages,” 8-10 p.m., HBO, concluding Thursday. Back in 1979, a relatively peaceful world imploded. A planned sit-in at the U.S. embassy in Iran suddenly became more; 60 Americans were taken hostage and held for 444 days. This four-hour documentary (also on HBO Max) includes some footage not shown previously. It also looks back at the roots of the rift, including CIA moves to manipulate Iranian government,
4) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. Underfunded and overworked, the teachers discover a nearby charter school that has new books and a bright look. It also discovers a teacher who can match Melissa in tough-talking, South Philly rage. It’s another funny episode for this Emmy-nominated show.
5) “Big Sky,” 10 p.m., ABC In the season-opener, a hiker plunged to his death, shortly after seeing a scary loner. Also, we saw a camp-owner (Reba McEntire) befriending the loner. Now the sheriff and Jenny (a private-eye who is his girlfriend) search for the hiker. Cassie, the deputy sheriff, answers a call and finds a past connection to a case.
