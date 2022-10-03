1) “The Real Love Boat” debut, 9 p.m., CBS. For 10 seasons, “Love Boat” had fictional romances and more. Now the title is revived for a dating show. It starts with a dozen singles, including a nurse, a teacher, a firefighter and a shoe-designer. They cruise to Barcelona, Rome and more, adding and subtracting people along the way. Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, married for 15 years, host and the real-life captain, social director and bartender are regulars.
2) “Kung Fu” season-opener, 9 p.m., CW. Nicky was jolted by two losses — the apparent death of her teacher and the sudden departure of her boyfriend. Now she meets two people who could shape this season. It’s a strong start, mixing solid drama and swirling action.
3) “Chucky” season-opener, 9 p.m., Syfy. As the second season begins, the show changes form. It starts on Halloween, a perfect prowling time for Chucky, the killer doll. After some messy moments, however, the teens — Jake, Devan and Lexy — move to a gloomy mansion that doubles as a juvenile detention center. The result — gloom and all — is skillfully filmed and acted.
4) “Reginald the Vampire” debut, 10 p.m., Syfy. Reginald (Jacob Batalon) is a fast-food worker who considers himself chubby and unlikable, with no chance to date his co-worker. Then he meets a handsome vampire mentor; a so-so show gets better. The mentor is played by Mandela Van Peebles, who reflects the qualities — smarts, swagger and excessive good looks — of his father and grandfather, Mario and Melvin Van Peebles.
5) “Welcome to Wrexham,” 10 p.m. to 12:14 a.m., FX. The series began with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying the soccer team in a scrappy little Welsh town, then paying star scorer Paul Mullin to move down a league level and play there. Now they sign Ollie Palmer — a giant (by soccer standards) at 6-5 and 203 — to a record contract, to also move down. These four fun episodes include some highs, plus an injury to one of the team’s other stars.
