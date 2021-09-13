1) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. The ratings-leader is ready to pick a champion. Tonight, the 10 finalists perform and viewers vote; Wednesday’s finale (9-11 p.m.) will name the winner. Singers won in five of the first six years, then went two for nine. This year’s final-10 has three singers and a nurses’ chorus, plus two comedians, two magicians, an acrobat and a taekwondo team. They range from singer Victory Brinker, 9, to Josh Blue, 42, and already a “Last Comic Standing” winner.
2) “Lego Masters” finale, 8-9 p.m., Fox. America also has talent, it seems, for assembling little plastic pieces into extraordinary creations. Now the final three duos are each given 24 hours for a mega-build that has two looks — for day and night.
3) “Fantasy Island,” 9 p.m., Fox. Sunday’s episode (a “Melrose Place” cast reunion) was a disappointment, but this one is better, with some neat time-twisting: A bookworm (Australian newcomer Caitlin Stasey) meets a long-ago author; an adventurer (Eric Winter of “The Rookie”) meets … well, his boyhood self. The series — lush visuals, uneven stories — has its final episode Sunday.
4) “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Ultimate Surfer,” 8 and 10 p.m., ABC. Both shows were ousted from their Monday slots by a football game. Next week, “Dancing With the Stars” takes Mondays and these stay on Tuesday; “Surfer” ends next week, but “Bachelor” continues to Oct. 12.
5) “Supergirl,” 9 p.m., CW. From “The State” and “Viva Variety” to “Reno 911” and the “Odd Couple” reboot, Thomas Lenon has delivered great comedy as an actor and a writer. Now he has his fourth guest stop as the eccentric Mr. Mxyzptlk, who this time explains his dark history via song.
