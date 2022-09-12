1) Academy of Country Music Honors, 8-10 p.m., Fox. The network is busy corralling country fans. It has already aired the “Monarch” opener twice and will run it again at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday; also, that show’s star, Trace Adkins, performs tonight. The show honors Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and the “Yellowstone” series. Other performers include Carly Pearce (who hosts), Dierks Bentley, Wynonna Judd, many more.
2) “America’s Got Talent” final performances, 8-10 p.m., NBC. The show has its 10 finalists now — plus an 11th one that won the wildcard vote. There are four music acts, two dance acts, two magicians, a comedian, a ventriloquist and a special-effects group. Despite the insistence that America has talent, only four are from the U.S. Now these 11 finalists perform and viewers vote; on Wednesday (9-11 p.m.), we’ll have a winner.
3) “The Bachelorette” finale, 8-10 p.m.. Tuesday, ABC. Last week, Gabby Windey, 31, a nurse, chose Eric Schwer for a logical reason: “You’re the only one left,” she admitted; the other guys in her top three had left. But Rachel Recchia, 26, a flight instructor, still has three guys to choose from — Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. ABC plans to spread the finish over two Tuesdays.
4) “Oprah and Viola,” 9 p.m., Oprah Winfrey Network; reruns at 9:30. Three centuries ago, an African kingdom incorporated women into its military. They did so well that an all-female unit was formed. Now Viola Davis, an Oscar and Emmy-winner, stars in “The Woman King,” which reaches theaters next week. Oprah Winfrey interviews her and others. That’s sandwiched by “Queen Sugar” — a rerun of the season-opener at 7 and 10 p.m. and a new hour at 8 and 11.
5) “The Muppets Take Manhattan” (1984), 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. Yes, silly movies can be classics. This is a good one that has the Muppets trying to take their college show straight to Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.