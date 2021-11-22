1) “New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m., NBC. It’s time for Max to leave the hospital; he promised to move to England with his loved one, Dr. Helen Sharpe. What could possibly slow their departure? How about a lethal, hospital-wide epidemic? There are a couple flaws here — a minimizing of what would be an intense CDC presence, also, some over-the-top scenes with parents in deep denial. Still, it’s an excellent episode.
2) “La Brea,” 9 p.m., NBC. “I know this sounds crazy,” one character says early in this hour. It gets crazier. Last week, we learned that the lad in this underworld (which appears to be 10,000 BC, complete with saber-toothed tigers) will grow up to be the dad we see nowadays. Tonight, we learn of a mountaintop portal to 1988. Also, there’s a cow wandering around (with tigers loose??) and we’re told time is circular. The season ends next week … unless it already has, what with time being circular.
3) “The Bachelorette,” 8-10 p.m., ABC. There are eight men left and Michelle Young must eliminate half before next week’s hometown visits. She gets help from her students — 5th-graders in Woodbury, Minn., near Saint Paul. Also at 8 p.m., NBC’s “The Voice” trims to its top 10.
4) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. This has gradually become one of TV’s better dramas, with sharp shifts this year. Conrad (Matt Czuchry) was suddenly widowed, raising his baby on his own. The show then jumped ahead a few years; he became a “concierge doctor,” to have more time with her. But he missed the passion of hospital work … and last week agreed to return. Now — after getting attention from several women — he considers dating again. Also, Dr. Bell and Dr. Austin are given a “surgical coach.”
5) “Independent Lens,” 9 p.m., PBS. In a dark chapter of American history, government boarding schools stripped native children of their languages, traditions and culture; some kids died of European-based diseases they had little immunity for.
This film follows the great-grandaughter of the last war chief of the Northern Arapaho. She and others travel from Wyoming to Pennsylvania, to claim the remains of three children who died there (now the site of the Army War College) a century ago.
