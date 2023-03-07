1) “Poker Face” season-finale, Peacock. For nine episodes, this has been one of TV’s best shows — mixing clever mysteries and the unique persona of Natasha Lyonne. She’s Charlie, a decent soul who can tell when people are lying. In the opener, that put her in conflict with a crooked casino manager. He’s dead and she’s on the run, but now she faces his dad (Ron Perlman) and the security chief (Benjamin Bratt). “Poker Face” has a great finish … and will be back next year.
2) “History of the World, Part II” conclusion, Hulu. This four-day, eight-episode series ends as it began — with lots of funny bits and a few that push too hard. It wraps one Jesus story (in a Beatles mode) and has another, with a focus group transforming the Messiah’s image. It also wraps a ‘70s-style Shirley Chisholm comedy (inserting Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali) and adds a clever new idea: Andy Cohen hosting “The Real Concubines of Kublai Khan.”
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Last week’s episode — one of the best in the show’s six-season history — peaked with Mandy having her baby. But it also had a surprise: Sheldon’s database didn’t get any takers. Now he deals with failure, his brother deals with fatherhood and their sister feels forgotten.
4) “Station 19,” 8 p.m., ABC. Theo returns to his old neighborhood, after noticing it has an uptick in fires. That leads into “Grey’s Anatomy,” with complications for the veterans (Maggie tries a risky procedure) and the newcomers: A party at the intern house is filled with surprises.
5) “School Spirits,” Paramount+. High school can be complicated — especially if you’re newly dead and don’t get along with the other dead teens and want to find your killer. That’s the start of this series. Also: With the Oscars coming Sunday, catch “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (nominated for best animated feature) at 8 p.m. on Showtime or a past gem: Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” (1959) is 5:30 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies.
