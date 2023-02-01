1) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. After its big showcase (Sunday, following pro-football’s conference championship game), “Fire Country” is back to its regular slot, with another new episode. Firefighters (including Manny, played by Kevin Alejandro) battle a dangerous forest fire and try to save environmentalists protesting a housing development.
2) “SWAT” and “Blue Bloods,” 8 and 10 p.m., CBS. It’s a no-rerun night on all of the big broadcast networks. On “SWAT,” a gunman is targeting rehab centers and the people he blames for his brother’s death. On “Blue Bloods,” Tom Cavanagh (of “Ed” and “The Flash”) plays Danny’s childhood friend, now a former criminal who needs help finding his fiancee.
3) “Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8 p.m., NBC. Even by this show’s standards, this is a particularly bad episode. George’s son-in-law — who knows nothing about the game — goes into a fantasy-baseball draft, armed only with some names his wife wrote on a napkin. It’s the sort of episode that requires him to transform his personality (twice) for plot convenience. That’s followed by “Young Rock,” with some turning points for Dwayne’s dad’s wrestling buddies.
4) “Deliverance” (1972) and “Conrack” (1974), 8 and 10 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. Both films have smart scripts, Southern settings and Jon Voight. First, suburban guys (led by Burt Reynolds) find peril during a back-country canoe trip. Then is a drama based on author Pat Conroy’s experience, teaching on a South Carolina island.
5) “Shrinking,” any time, Hulu. Jimmy (Jason Segal) is a therapist, but he hasn’t been able to help his daughter deal with the pain of her mother’s death; now his mentor (Harrison Ford) tries to help. That wraps up a streaming stretch that included Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” (a Pamela Anderson profile) on Tuesday, Disney+’s epic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Wednesday and a great episode of Peacock’s “Poker Face” on Thursday.
