1) “Not Dead Yet” debut, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., ABC. Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) adds another distinctive comedy/drama. She plays a former star reporter, now confined to writing obituaries … and seeing the ghosts of her subjects. The opener, with Martin Mull as guest ghost, is excellent; the second episode spends too much of its time on so-so workplace scenes.
2) “A Million Little Things” season-opener, 10 p.m, ABC. In this final season, the show skips all those little things; it ripples with life-changing moments. That starts with Gary’s cancer treatment and his message to his not-yet-born son. Then it jumps to a funeral and more — memory-loss … a return from prison … a long-ago gay romance, etc. Tears flow, balanced (sometimes) by warmth and humor.
3) “The Flash” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. “Phasing, explosions, time loops — you’ve been through a lot in nine years,” Barry’s father-in-law says. That’s for sure. As this ninth and final season starts, Barry has a book guiding him through his life with Iris and with his work as The Flash. But now a loop seems to make them repeat the same day It’s a big, flashy hour that includes battles and, in the last minute, a returning character.
4) “Nature: Dogs in the Wild” opener, 8 p.m., PBS. Over the next three weeks, we’ll see all 37 canine species in the wild, beautifully filmed. This opener ranges from the Arctic wolf, a hardy sort that reaches 130 pounds, to the only desert dog. It has the masters of the wild, plus the red fox, which has learned to thrive in London.
5) “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades,” 8 p.m., CBS. Tonight is overloaded with debuts and season-openers. Still, there should be room for this show, which has been fun throughout its 22 seasons. This time, it offers the favorite commercials for each decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.