1) “Walker” return, 8 p.m., CW. Thanksgiving was tumultuous. Walker argued with his teen daughter, Stella; then his mother collapsed. Now, after a long break, the show returns with the mom hospitalized. Walker is focusing on family while Cassie, his colleague, tries to track down a tech mogul.
2) “Walker: Independence” return, 9 p.m., CW. This prequel series goes back to the start of Walker’s surname. Abby Collins was traveling from Boston with her husband Liam, who was going to be the new sheriff of Independence, Texas. He was killed; she was found walking and dubbed “Abby Walker.” Clinging to that identity, she’s built a new life; now someone arrives, searching for Liam’s wife.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Lives have transformed since Mandy (then Georgie’s girlfriend) became pregnant. His mom, ostracized from the church, wants new friends; Mandy — not interested in dating a dropout (11 years her junior) who lied about his age — urges him to find someone else.
4) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:01 p.m., Fox. Only three episodes remain this season for the erratic (but sometimes quite funny) “Flatch.” Tonight, the town is aswirl with reports of a “porch pirate.” Barb leads a mission to find the culprit. Kelly can’t really help, because she’s busy with a plan to hold her dad’s bachelor party in a laser-tag park.
5) “Animal House” (1978), 3 and 9:45 p.m. ET, IFC. Here is chaotic comedy at its most vigorous … and, often, its funniest. Guys create woes for the fraternities that rejected them and for the officials who try to control them. John Landis skillfully directed a young cast, filled with people — John Landis, Kevin Bacon, Tim Matheson, Thomas Hulce, etc. — whose fame would soon grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.