1) “People’s Choice Awards,” 9-11 p.m., NBC and E. For three years, this was confined to cable, where it belongs. Last year, it added NBC, with Kenan Thompson hosting; now it does that again. Categories range from silly (“favorite bromance”) to solid (movie of the year). There are special awards for Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and Lizzo — who also has nominations for her reality show and her “About Damn Time” song.
2) Game shows, 8-11 p.m., ABC. With lots of shows taking December breaks, networks scramble. ABC takes three games — a Sunday one and two summer ones — and adds some Christmas details. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m.) has Jack Black, Kal Penn and Sasheer Zamata … “Press Your Luck” (9) has regular people … and “$100,000 Pyramid” (10) has Jason Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Rosie O’Donnell and Pete Holmes.
3) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. Last week, this ended with jolts. Dr. Bell’s past (as a once-shaky surgeon) was thrown back at him during a malpractice probe; and Padma, overwhelmed by twin babies, disappeared. Those stories continue tonight and Ian’s daughter confronts him about his addiction. That’s followed by “Monarch,” with Albie ready to confess to murder … and his daughter’s lover ready to tell her his real identity.
4) “The Winchesters” and “Professionals,” 8 and 9 p.m., CW. For Tom Welling — who found fame as this network’s Clark Kent — it’s a double night. He joins the “Winchesters” cast, as Mary’s demon-hunting father. Meanwhile, he continues on “Professionals” as Vincent, an adventurer hired by Peter, a billionaire. Tonight, they’re recovering from fights and Peter’s daughter tries a dangerous romance.
5) “Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music,” 8 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. Steiner went from conducting at his dad’s Vienna theme park to composing the scores for more than 300 movies. He won three Oscars (including “Now, Voyager,” 1942, at 2:30 a.m.) and was nominated 17 more times.
