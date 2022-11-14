1) “FBI,” 8 p.m., CBS. No matter where she works, Missy Peregrym has been an audience favorite. A preacher’s kid from Canada, she did “Black Sash” and “Reaper” on WB-turned-CW, was a new cop in ABC’s “Rookie Blue,” then became Maggie, a top FBI agent. She missed six episodes this fall, after having her second child on June 6. Now Maggie (recovering from sarin-gas exposure) returns, facing a double homicide and perilous undercover work.
2) “Monarch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. Amid its soap-opera excesses, “Monarch” has moments strong enough to keep us watching. One tonight involves Albie (Trace Adkins): Viewers know he killed his daughter’s abusive husband; now he performs a starkly confessional song. The other involves emerging stars: Ana (who’s just learned she’s Albie’s granddaughter) and Ace (his adoptive grandson) bring a sweetness that “Monarch” desperately needs.
3) “La Brea,” 9 p.m., NBC. Until now, the Harris family (Eve, Gavin, Izzy, Josh) has been split apart; they haven’t even been in the same era. Now all are together in 1988; so is Levi, who became Eve’s lover when his friend Gavin was drinking heavily. Things get complicated here, but “La Brea” keeps having impossible tasks and too-easy solutions. One of tonight’s examples is armed combat between a skilled warrior and (really) a therapist.
4) “American Experience,” 9-11 p.m., PBS. This richly detailed, two-night documentary started by viewing the policy decisions that led to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. Now it views the hostages’ ordeal and the conclusion of a 444-day stand-off.
5) “New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m., NBC. Two weeks ago, a compelling hour looked at the hospital on the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe-vs.-Wade. Now — after a week off for election results — it has a new worry for Max: A money-making department at the hospital brings legal implications.
