1) “B Positive,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., CBS. The good news is that we get two episodes of this always-appealing show; the bad is that its future is unclear. “B Positive” will be bumped by a “Celebrity Big Brother” hour next week and by a new comedy (“How We Roll”) on March 31; the rest is pending. The first season introduced the delightful Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, who gave a kidney to a guy she barely knew. In the second, she inherited millions and bought a retirement home; she’s shown here with Linda Lavin, who plays one of the residents.
2) More comedies. On CBS, it’s time for kids to learn new skills. At 8 p.m., “Young Sheldon” settles into a college dorm; at 8:30 on “United States of Al,” Hazel goes hunting with her dad. And if you switch to “Call Me Kat” (9 p.m. on Fox), you’ll see Oscar try to give Kat a 40th-birthday surprise.
3) “Truth and Lies,” 8-10 p.m., ABC. Here’s an interview — containing truth and/or lies — with Sammy Gravano. Once notorious as a mobster and alleged hitman, he became the key witness against the Gambino family. After going into (and then out of) witness protection, he spent 15 years in prison for drug trafficking. At 76, he discusses the secret rites and practices of the Mafia.
4) Movies. As the Oscars near, here are two best-picture winners, which also won for best actor. At 7:45 p.m., Showtime has Russell Crowe in “Gladiator” (2000); at 9, Starz has Coilin Firth in “The King’s Speech” (2010). Also, Turner Classic Movies has “A Place in the Sun” (1951) at 8 p.m. ET; it won six Oscars and was nominated for best picture and for Montgomery Clift, who was superb opposite Elizabeth Taylor.
5) “Promised Land,” 10 p.m., ABC. Here’s a quick rerun of Monday’s debut. Amid the beauty of California’s Sonoma Valley, a wealthy winery-owner deals with battles within and outside his family.
