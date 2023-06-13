1) “Animal Control,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., Fox. During its first season, this show offered an agreeable mix of big sight gags and solid character humor. It will be back next season, but now it wraps up a stretch of reruns. Both episodes deal with the triangle of three sweet-spirited souls — Emily (the terrific Vella Lovell), Shred and Rick. Also, Frank (Joel McHale, left) struggles with his macho self-image. First, he’s benched in basketball; then he resists mourning.
2) “Ghosts,” 8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS. In a year when most shows slipped in the ratings, there were some exceptions: “Young Sheldon” was up 1 percent; “Ghosts” was up 8 percent. Now CBS is trying a stunt: It’s airing “Ghosts” on two Wednesdays, June 14 and 21; t also doubles the show tonight, before bringing “Sheldon” back next week. Tonight, the “Dumb Deaths” show ponders Flower, who hugged a bear; then a “perfect” assistant is hired.
3) “Project Runway All-Stars,” 9-10:30 p.m., Bravo, rerunning at 11. Returning after a three-year gap, this gives past “Runway” contestants a second chance. Alicia Silverstone is the first guest judge, joining Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. The guests range from Kara Saun (the first season) to Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste (the 19th — which concludes its reruns, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
4) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season-opener, Paramount+. It’s the second season for this show, which follows the Enterprise in the time before Cpt. Kirk arrived. Anson Mount plays Cpt. Pike, commanding Kirk’s older brother Samuel. Ethan Peck and Celia Rose Gooding (Gregory Peck’s grandson and LaChanze’s daughter) are young versions of Spock and Uhara. Even Spock was once young and reckless; tonight, he defies orders.
5) Golf, 1-8 p.m. ET, USA Network, 8-11 p.m. ET, NBC. Some fans were hoping for basketball, but the season ended abruptly Monday.
