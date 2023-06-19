1) “Superman & Lois,” 8 p.m., CW. We’re one week away from the season-finale … but not, it turns out, the series-finale. Under new ownership, the CW has been dumping its superhero shows, but recently reversed itself on this one: There will be 10 episodes next season. Tonight, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz of “Walking Dead”) emerges from prison; next week, he makes his move.
2) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. This show, alas, didn’t get a reprieve; its final new episodes are now and next Tuesday. Tonight, the young rogues learn there’s evidence that could clear them; also, Harvey Dent follows a lead that could help him learn what happened the night Bruce Wayne (Batman) died.
3) “Black Pop,” 8 and 9 p.m., E. On Monday, the first half of this documentary viewed the impact of Blacks on music and TV. Both hours were quick and slick and kind of fun, even though the second had badly overstated narration. Now we get the final two hours: The first (rerunning at 10 p.m.) looks at sports, the second (rerunning at 11:30) views movies.
4) “Independent Lens,” 10 p.m., PBS. Sara Cunningham and Kimberly Shappley fit into their settings in Oklahoma and Texas. Then Cunningham’s son came out as gay; Shappley’s then-son identified strongly as a female. That set both of them on journeys to protect their offspring and preserve their religion.
5) ALSO: “America’s Got Talent” continues its auditions, from 8-10 p.m. on NBC. It’s also a fun night for movies: Brad Pitt in Aaron Sorkin’s “Moneyball” (2011), at 5:45 p.m. on HBO … Amy Schumer in “Trainwreck” (2015), at 6 on Freeform … and the “Back to the Future” trilogy on AMC, but not in the right order. It’s “III” (1990) at 3:30 p.m., the original (1985) at 6 and “II” (1989) at 8:30.
