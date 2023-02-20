1) “Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m., NBC. Unlike the other two “Chicago” shows, this consistently has strong action plus sharp dialog from deeply etched characters who keep surviving ordeals. The extreme is Kim Burgess: In one season, she was assaulted and suffered a miscarriage; in the next, she was shot and left for dead. Now, in the show’s 200th episode, she and ex-fiance Adan Ruzek have an adventure, including subway tunnels and an underwater rescue.
2) “Tough as Nails” finale, 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. The show has its final five, ranging from a diesel technician, 22, to a firefighter, 54. Unlike other shows, however, the ousted people don’t leave; they’re still around for the team competition. Then the final individuals race to smash, cut and stack their way over shipping containers.
3) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. What do teachers do, when they leave for a convention? We get a peek here, in a good episode. Jacob’s scenes are so-so, but there are some excellent ones involving Janine and Gregory. Also, Melissa and her sister — usually sniping at each others — are potent when they combine to go on the verbal attack.
4) “Not Dead Yet,” 9:30 p.m., ABC. Life gets complicated for Nell (Gina Rodriguez), who keeps seeing ghosts of the people she writes obituaries about. But now her ex-boyfriend has a new lover and she’s pressured to do the same. It’s a funny episode that ends with a bizarre twist.
5) “Snowfall” season-opener, 10 p.m., FX; repeats at 12:27 and 2:54. Last season ended in chaos: Teddy, the CIA guy, used high-tech thievery to get a fortune from Frankin … who then killed two guards and stole money and crack from his uncle. Now this final season finds warfare, complete with corrupt cops and Mexican mobsters. The result is intense, violent and skillfully written and acted; a second episode is at 11:11 p.m. and 1:38 a.m.
