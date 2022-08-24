1) “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. With Europe staggering from COVID, warfare, inflation and more, this night — beautifully filmed — has a unity feel. Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons opens with German music (Beethoven) and closes — as always — with a Viennese waltz. He features a French composer (Saint-Sains) and cellist (Capucon), but also has a Romanian piece, two Czech ones and two from Ukraine.
2) “Gone With the Wind” (1939), 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. Here’s a true classic — No. 6 on th American Film Institute’s best-movie list. It’s preceded by a Vivien Leigh marathon and then, at 5:45 p.m. ET, by a 1988 documentary, tracing the film’s extraordinary history.
3) “The End is Nye,” 10 p.m., Syfy. This is the second of six episodes, with Bill Nye (the science guy) talking about surviving — and preventing — disasters. All six are already on Peacock, but Syfy runs one per night, preceded by semi-appropriate movies. Today, “The Mummy” (1999) is at 11:30 a,m., with its sequels at 2 and 5; the so-so “Twister” (1996) is at 7:30.
4) “Blue Bloods,” 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. In the first rerun, Frank (Tom Selleck) investigates a well-regarded police captain who may be corrupt; in the second, he argues with Archbishop Kearns about an arrest. Also, the first one has his son Danny pursuing a Jimmy Buffett impersonator; the second has another son (Jamie) and a grandson (Joe Hill) arguing about police procedure.
5) “Me Time,” any time, Netflix. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in a wild-weekend comedy. Also streaming today: new episodes of “Making the Cut” (Amazon Prime) and the clever “Sprung” (Freevee). This week, Peacock debuted the comedy-drama “Everything I Know About Love:” and Paramount+ launched a “Star Trek: Lower Decks” season. Hulu finished the terrific “Only Murders in the Building” and started a Mike Tyson mini-series.
