1) “True Lies” finale, 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. It’s one last fling (two, actually) for an entertaining show that CBS won’t be bringing back next season. Ginger Gonzaga and Steve Hovey play married spies, trying to keep their work away from home life. In the first hour, the teen hacker who helped them is now dating their daughter. In the second, a spy is missing; the search seems to strain their relationship and reality itself.
2) “The Masked Singer” finale, 8 p.m., Fox. Two singers — masked as Macaw and Medusa — are left. Last week unmasked Pentatonix, one of several legitimate singing talents in the running. Michael Bolton, Sara Evans and Debbie Gibson were unmasked earlier, but some people persisted who weren’t known for singing. Right before Pentatonix, it was model Olivia Culpo and football’s Keenan Allen.
3) More reality. “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m., Fox) has its finale, with the four guys making their decisions. “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS) ends a week later. It still has six people, including an engineering manager (Heidi Legares-Greenblatt) and an engineering student (Carson Garrett). Others are a salon owner (Yamil Arocho), an elementary-school teacher (Lauren Harpe), a yoga person (Jaime Lynn Ruiz) and a drug counselor (Carolyn Wiger).
4) “The Flash,” 8 p.m., CW. A week from its series finale, this show finds friends desperate for a way to protect Barry. That’s followed by “Riverdale,” which will continue its final season all summer. This season — propelling everyone back to the 1950s — has been missing some of the regulars. Now Reggie (Charles Melton) arrives as a quiet farm kid, recruited for the basketball team.
5) “Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m., NBC. Last week ended fiercely. A homeless man with rage issues showed up at Stella’s apartment; she called Carver … who was arrested when police thought he was the attacker. Now it’s the season’s second-to-last episode for all three shows. On “Chicago Med” (8 p.m.), Marcel and Grace try to stop the stock-market launch of the high-tech operating room; on “Chicago P.D.,” a case reflects Torres’ troubled past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.